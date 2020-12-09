Vascon Engineers spurts after order win

Vascon Engineers hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 14.32 after the company said it received an order worth Rs 37.74 crore for construction of composite sale building No. 3 rehab in Malad, Mumbai.

The order was awarded on lump sum basis by Transcon-Sheth Creators. The work has to be completed within 27 months from the date of receipt of the order, the company said after trading hours yesterday, 8 December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Vascon Engineers reported a net loss of Rs 10.79 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 4.66 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales declined 2% to Rs 119.50 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Vascon Engineers is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. The company's principal activities include real estate development, hospitality, and manufacturing and building management system (BMS). The firm's segments include EPC, real estate development, hotel and manufacturing & BMS.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)