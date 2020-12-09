Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 108.15 points or 0.98% at 11088.09 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 2.31%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.45%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.39%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.59%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.57%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.5%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.18%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 301.48 or 0.66% at 45909.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.45 points or 0.62% at 13476.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.62 points or 0.66% at 17606.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.32 points or 0.6% at 5894.82.

On BSE,1520 shares were trading in green, 627 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

