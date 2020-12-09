Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 22.09 points or 0.98% at 2270.82 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.27%), DLF Ltd (up 1.99%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.59%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.94%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.53%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.33%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.88%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 301.48 or 0.66% at 45909.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.45 points or 0.62% at 13476.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.62 points or 0.66% at 17606.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.32 points or 0.6% at 5894.82.

On BSE,1520 shares were trading in green, 627 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

