Vedanta Ltd Slides 1%

Vedanta Ltd has added 4.43% over last one month compared to 5.28% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.43% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd lost 1% today to trade at Rs 282. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.11% to quote at 18966.5. The index is up 5.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 0.76% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 0.75% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 5.25 % over last one year compared to the 2.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 440.75 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 206.1 on 01 Jul 2022.

