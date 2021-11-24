Vedanta Ltd Slides 3.1%

Vedanta Ltd has added 5.71% over last one month compared to 3.15% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.49% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd lost 3.1% today to trade at Rs 344.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.48% to quote at 19657.6. The index is down 3.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 0.69% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 0.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 98.47 % over last one year compared to the 32.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 5.71% over last one month compared to 3.15% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.49% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.56 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34.28 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 385.75 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.85 on 23 Nov 2020.

