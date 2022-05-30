M&M, Adani Enterprises, United Spirits, Sun TV Network in focus

M&M: The company reported 48% rise in consolidated net profit (after exceptional items) to Rs 2237 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 1513 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue rose 21% to Rs 25934 crore from Rs 21456 crore.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has signed definitive agreement to acquire 50% stake in General Aeronautics Private on 27th May 2022.

United Spirits: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 178.60 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 203.30 crore in Q4 FY21. Total income rose to Rs 7791.10 crore from Rs 7682.70 crore.

Sun TV Network: The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.65% to Rs 1641.91 crore on 12.84% rise in total income to Rs 3584.82 crore in Q4 FY22 over in Q4 FY21.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The company's consolidated net profit fell 58% to Rs 7.6 crore on 31% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 973.30 crore in Q4 FY22 over in Q4 FY21.

Ethos: Shares of Ethos will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 878 per share.

Welspun Corp: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 236 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to net profit of Rs 312 crore in Q4 FY21. Total revenue from operations fell to Rs 2011 crore from Rs 2036 crore.

