Vedanta to raise upto Rs 500 cr via NCDs

The mining company on Tuesday announced that its board will meet on Friday, 9 December 2022 to consider fund raising by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches.

Vedanta proposes to offer rated, unsecured, redeemable, non‐cumulative, non‐convertible debentures aggregating upto Rs 500 crore.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

On consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit declined 53.71% to Rs 2,690 crore despite of 20.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 36,237 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Vedanta were up 0.19% to Rs 314.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 09:47 IST

