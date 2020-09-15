Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 32.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 11.75 croreNet profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 32.14% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 11.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.7512.33 -5 OPM %20.9427.66 -PBDT2.293.42 -33 PBT1.662.55 -35 NP1.331.96 -32
