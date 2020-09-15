Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 88.03% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.79% to Rs 28.02 croreNet profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 88.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.79% to Rs 28.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.14% to Rs 6.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 73.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales28.0243.64 -36 73.4077.34 -5 OPM %8.1410.68 -16.7321.33 - PBDT2.434.90 -50 12.4117.35 -28 PBT0.622.92 -79 7.9812.79 -38 NP0.342.84 -88 6.189.99 -38
