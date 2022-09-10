Reliance Petroleum Retail to acquire Shubhalakshmi Polyesters and Shubhlaxmi Polytex

For total consideration of Rs 1592 crore

Reliance Industries announced that Reliance Petroleum Retail (under name change to 'Reliance Polyester'), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, on 09 September 2022 executed definitive documents to acquire polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters (SPL) and Shubhlaxmi Polytex (SPTex) for cash consideration of Rs. 1,522 crore and Rs. 70 crore respectively, aggregating to Rs. 1,592 crore by way of slump sale on a going concern basis.

The acquisitions are part of the Company's strategy to expand its downstream polyester business. The acquisitions are subject to approval of the Competition Commission of India and the respective lenders of SPL and SPTex.

SPL has a continuous polymerisation capacity of ~2,52,000 MT/Annum and manufactures polyester fibre, yarns and textile grade chips through direct polymerisation route as well as extruder spinning with value addition through texturising. It has two manufacturing facilities situated at Dahej (Gujarat) and Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli). SPTex has a texturised yarn manufacturing facility at Dahej.

The turnover of SPL for FY 2019, FY 2020 and FY 2021 was Rs. 2,702.50 crore, Rs. 2,249.08 crore and Rs. 1,768.39 crore respectively and turnover of SPTex for FY 2019, FY 2020 and FY 2021 was Rs. 337.02 crore, Rs. 338.00 crore and Rs. 267.40 crore respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)