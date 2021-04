Venus Remedies partners with West Pharmaceutical Services

To launch innovative product Cloti-Xa with NovaGuardo SA Pro safety system

Venus Remedies announced its partnership with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, for its new introduction in the fast-growing low molecular weight heparin market with brand Cloti-Xa, which has adopted NovaGuard SA Pro safety system, a single-use accessory for prefilled ISO standard 1mL long staked-needle syringes.

Cloti-Xa which contains enoxaparin sodium is being introduced with added advantage of NovaGuardo SA Pro safety system which is a revolutionary product that helps and protects healthcare workers and patients from accidental needlestick injuries. This innovative product has been commented to deliver a compelling total cost of ownership in that it prevents preactivation, offers a lower syringe snap-in force and a lower activation force for end-user comfort, and mitigates the practice of recapping which helps to provide tamper evidence to customers.

