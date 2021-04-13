Jaguar Land Rover global retail sales rise 12.4% in Q4 FY21

Jaguar Land Rover achieved retail sales of 123,483 vehicles in Q4 Fiscal 2020/21, 12.4% higher than the same quarter last year.

China sales were up 127% compared to a year ago when that market was heavily impacted by Covid-19. Sales in North America were also up year-on-year (+10.4%), while other regions remain lower than pre-Covid levels, including Overseas markets (-10.0%), the UK (-6.8%) and Europe (-4.9%).

The award-winning new Land Rover Defender contributed significantly to the overall year-over-year growth, with 16,963 units sold in the quarter. Other Land Rover models with increased sales in the quarter include the Land Rover Discovery Sport (+28.6%), Range Rover Sport (+20.7%) and Range Rover (+15.8%). Jaguar models up in the quarter include XF (+28.4%), XE (+5.6%) and F-TYPE (+55.8%).

For the full 2020/21 fiscal year, Jaguar Land Rover global retail sales totaled 439,588 vehicles, down 13.6% on the previous year as a result of the impact of the pandemic. Growth in China was strong, with retails reaching 111,206 vehicles, up 23.4% year-on-year.

Sales in other regions have not yet recovered to pre-Covid levels with North America down 14.3% and the UK, Europe, and Overseas markets each down more than 20%. By model, the new Land Rover Defender contributed 45,244 sales in the year, while other models were down year-onyear, reflecting the impact of Covid, particularly earlier in the year.

Jaguar Land Rover continued to roll out electrification technology across its model range. Twelve of the company's 13 nameplates are now available with an electrified option, with plugin hybrids (PHEV) available in 8 models and mild hybrids (MHEV) in 11 models. As a result, the mix of electrified vehicles retailed in the fourth quarter grew to 62%, with 2% for the allelectric Jaguar I-PACE, 7% PHEV and 53% MHEV. For the full year, the retail mix of electrified vehicles was 51%, including 4% for the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, 5% PHEV and 43% MHEV.

