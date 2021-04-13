Satin Creditcare Network announces vaccination drive for its employees

Satin Creditcare Network announced vaccination drive for all its employees on World Health Day 2021. The initiative is aimed to safeguard the well-being of its employees from COVID19 which has crippled the nation.

The organization will cover the vaccination cost of two mandated vaccine shots for all the employees as part of its focus on health and wellness. The vaccination will be given in stages as specified and directed by the Government of India

