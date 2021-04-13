Satin Creditcare Network announces vaccination drive for its employees

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddys Labs, RDIF commence clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India
India Marks Highest Coverage In Single Day With Over 3 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations
India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 1.34 crore
Lupin launches posaconazole tablets in US
Dr Reddy's partners with BIRAC for trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India
-
Satin Creditcare Network announced vaccination drive for all its employees on World Health Day 2021. The initiative is aimed to safeguard the well-being of its employees from COVID19 which has crippled the nation.
The organization will cover the vaccination cost of two mandated vaccine shots for all the employees as part of its focus on health and wellness. The vaccination will be given in stages as specified and directed by the Government of India
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU