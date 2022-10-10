Universus Photo Imagings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Magnum Ventures Ltd, Ravinder Heights Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd and Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 October 2022.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 677.75 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1911 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 15.62. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17949 shares in the past one month.

Ravinder Heights Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 29.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2603 shares in the past one month.

Axita Cotton Ltd gained 19.20% to Rs 394.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33146 shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd added 12.26% to Rs 15.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10671 shares in the past one month.

