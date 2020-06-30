Vijay Solvex standalone net profit rises 4.08% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 350.43 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 4.08% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 350.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.19% to Rs 20.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 1447.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1225.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales350.43331.66 6 1447.781225.90 18 OPM %3.912.71 -2.452.10 - PBDT9.559.69 -1 29.3620.81 41 PBT8.689.16 -5 27.3119.22 42 NP6.376.12 4 20.5212.73 61

