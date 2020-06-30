Subhash Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Subhash Silk Mills rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.05 -100 OPM %0-2500.00 -0-2380.00 - PBDT0.240.20 20 0.810.69 17 PBT0.110.07 57 0.280.14 100 NP0.060.02 200 -0.300.01 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
