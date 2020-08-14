JUST IN
Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 178.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 49.43% to Rs 21.04 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 178.33% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 49.43% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.0414.08 49 OPM %34.1722.87 -PBDT7.212.98 142 PBT6.712.49 169 NP5.011.80 178

