Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 178.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) rose 178.33% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 49.43% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.21.0414.0834.1722.877.212.986.712.495.011.80

