Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rama Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ramnavami celebrations observed at Kodanda Rama Temple
'Novel contact lenses to help correct colour blindness'
Calcom Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 17.95% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 11.29 croreNet profit of Rama Vision rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.2911.14 1 OPM %4.163.86 -PBDT0.260.17 53 PBT0.160.08 100 NP0.120.06 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU