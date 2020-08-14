Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 11.29 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.2911.144.163.860.260.170.160.080.120.06

