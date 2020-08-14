JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Loyal Equipments consolidated net profit rises 784.62% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 11.29 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.2911.14 1 OPM %4.163.86 -PBDT0.260.17 53 PBT0.160.08 100 NP0.120.06 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU