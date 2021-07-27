Vinati Organics temporarily halts operations at Mahad unit

Vinati Organics said that due to unprecedented and persistent rains in the entire Raigad District of Maharashtra causing flooding at the company's manufacturing unit at Mahad.

Consequently, company has temporarily halted the factory operations at the said unit.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday (26 July 2021).

Vinati Organics is engaged in the manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds nitrogenous energetic compounds (NEC).

The company reported 5.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.84 crore on 14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 279.76 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip rose 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 1955 on the BSE.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 61.95% while the benchmark Sensex has added 11.02% during the same period.

