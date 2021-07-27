Larsen & Toubro Q1 FY22 PAT gallops 141% to Rs 1,556 cr

The construction major's consolidated net profit soared 141.2% to Rs 1,556.18 crore on a 38% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 29,334.73 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Consolidated profit before tax surged 166.6% to Rs 2,274.62 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 853.07 crore in Q1 FY21. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) achieved robust revenues on the back of healthy execution of projects despite the second wave of COVID-19 affecting operations at many locations. The project progress was impacted with regional lockdowns, shortage of industrial oxygen and supply chain disruptions. The International revenues during the quarter stood at Rs 11,186 crore constituted 38% of the total revenue. The Q1 earnings was declared after trading hours yesterday, 26 July 2021.

The company bagged orders worth Rs 26,557 crore at the Group level during the quarter ended 30 June 2021, registering a growth of 13% over corresponding period of the previous year. During the quarter, orders were received in various segments like Metros, Rural Water Supply, Minerals and Metal, Residential, Power Transmission and Distribution, Power and Hydrocarbon Offshore sectors. International orders were at Rs 9,045 crore during the quarter comprising 34% of the total order inflow. The consolidated order book of the group was stood at Rs 3,23,721 crore as on 30 June 2021, with international orders at 20% of the total order book.

Among its subsidiaries, the Infrastructure segment secured orders worth Rs 11,023 crore, during the quarter ended 30 June 2021, registering a marginal decline over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, mainly due to pandemic induced delay in tendering activities and finalization of orders. International orders stood at Rs 1,058 crore constituted 10% of the total order inflow of the segment during the quarter. The segment order book was at Rs 2,44,621 crore on 30 June 2021, with the share of international orders in the order book at 20%.

The Power segment recorded order an inflow of Rs 911 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2021, registering substantial growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year on receipt of an order for Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) project. The order book of the segment was at Rs 12,907 crore on 30 June 2021, with the international order book constituting 5% of the total order book.

The Heavy Engineering segment recorded an order inflow of Rs 567 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2021, recording a Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth of 19% with a spurt of orders in Refinery and Oil & Gas segments. International orders consttituted 52% of the total order inflow of the segment during the quarter. The order book of the segment was at Rs 4,373 crore on 30 June 2021, with export orders constituting 32% of the total order book.

Defence Engineering segment recorded order inflow of Rs 516 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2021, registering substantial growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The order book of the segment was at Rs 7,687 crore on 30 June 2021, with export orders constituting 9%.

The Hydrocarbon segment secured orders valued at Rs 1,002 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2021. International order inflow constituted 80% of the total order inflow of the segment during the quarter. The segment order book was at Rs 40,825 crore on 30 June 2021, with the international order book consttiituting 36%.

The Developmental Projects segment recorded customer revenues of Rs 1,126 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2021, recording a Y-o-Y growth of more than 100%, mainly due to higher PLF witnessed in the Rajpura thermal power plant. Unlike in previous year, where the Hyderabad Metro services were completely shut, the services remained partially operational in the current year albeit with restrictive timings due to localized lockdown, affecting the ridership. The profits in the segment continue to be adversely impacted due to the severe under-utilization of the Metro services.

In its outlook, the firm stated that: "The financial year commenced with the country witnessing a more severe second wave of COVID-19, affecting consumption demand and the investment momentum, both of which resulting in the scaling down of the Indian GDP growth forecast."

"With the waning of the second wave of the pandemic and lockdown restrictiions progressively being eased in the recent weeks, signs of pick-up in economic activity is visible. Further, with expectation of a repeat normal monsoon, agriculture sector is likely to remain buoyant. The economy is expected to gain lost ground, aided by the fiscal stimulus packages announced, adoption of new COVID-19 compatible occupational models by businesses and the vaccination efforts gathering momentum. Also, with external demand strengthening, a rebound in global trade is expected, providing fillip to the country's exports."

"Globallly, Government stimulus packages are helping to boost demand and businesses are adapting better to the emerging physical and economic realities. The sustained high oil prices is expected to boost the investment momentum in GCC nations. The recovery however may remain uneven as the global economy continues to be vulnerable to future setbacks due to mutated variants and waves of the COVID-19 virus as evidenced by reintroduction of lockdown restrictiions by some countries while others are engaged in progressive unlocking."

"The company's focus continues to be on efficient execution of its large order book, working capiital reduction, cost optimization through use of digital technologies aimed at operational effiiciiencies and driving an agile balance sheet. The company is optimistic of its growth aspirations in the medium term as the economic outlook improves and is commiitted to creation of sustainable returns to stakeholders."

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) lost 0.49% to Rs 1,590 on BSE. It traded in the range of Rs 1,584.40 and Rs 1,618.15 during the day.

