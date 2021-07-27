Biocon's unit partners with Adagio Therapeutics for antibody treatment of Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Biocon gains after Q4 PAT rises 105% YoY
Kiran Muzumdar-Shaw joins Board of Trustees of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Biocon Biologics receives European Commission approval for biosimilar Bevacizumab
Biocon slips after weak Q1 performance
Biocon Biologics partners with Adagio Therapeutics
-
Biocon said that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has partnered with Adagio Therapeutics to advance antibody for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
Biocon Biologics announced on Monday that U.S. based Adagio Therapeutics has granted an exclusive license to Biocon Biologics to manufacture and commercialize an antibody treatment based on ADG20 for India and select emerging markets. Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of Biocon and is a fully integrated global biosimilars organization.
ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses, is in global clinical development by Adagio as a single agent for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its variants, as well as future variants that may emerge.
Initial data indicate that ADG20, Adagio's lead clinical development candidate, could provide both rapid and durable protection against COVID-19 for up to one year. With its potential to address resistant variants, including the Delta variant, and its ability to be administered easily as a single, intramuscular injection in the outpatient setting, ADG20 is uniquely poised to address the current need for an effective, safe and convenient therapy for COVID-19.
Adagio plans to seek Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. as early as the first quarter of 2022. Under the terms of the deal, Biocon Biologics will get access to the clinical and nonclinical data from Adagio's EUA submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to seek approvals in the emerging markets.
Biocon Biologics has a comprehensive COVID-19 portfolio that addresses the needs of patients at different stages of the disease spectrum -- mild, moderate, severe and critical.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson Biocon Biologics, said: This partnership with Adagio aligns our joint vision of bringing superior biologic therapies to millions of patients in low and middle income countries. Vaccines alone will not protect and make the world safer. Biologic therapies that arrest the virus in its path of devastation are a necessity for sustainable protection and safety.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 July 2021. Shares of Biocon lost 2.19% to settle at Rs 389.45 yesterday.
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU