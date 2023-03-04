JUST IN
Singapore Market ends softer
Virtusa Consulting Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.73% to Rs 1532.04 crore

Net profit of Virtusa Consulting Services Pvt rose 45.84% to Rs 142.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 1532.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1199.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1532.041199.48 28 OPM %14.3515.26 -PBDT240.21163.52 47 PBT210.44129.57 62 NP142.0897.42 46

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 07:36 IST

