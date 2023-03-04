Virtusa Consulting Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.73% to Rs 1532.04 crore

Net profit of Virtusa Consulting Services Pvt rose 45.84% to Rs 142.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 1532.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1199.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1532.041199.4814.3515.26240.21163.52210.44129.57142.0897.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)