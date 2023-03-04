Virtusa Consulting Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.84% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
3i Infotech bags DWBI Managed Services deal with SBI General Insurance
Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit declines 33.21% in the December 2022 quarter
Annapurna Finance Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 27.73% to Rs 1532.04 croreNet profit of Virtusa Consulting Services Pvt rose 45.84% to Rs 142.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 1532.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1199.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1532.041199.48 28 OPM %14.3515.26 -PBDT240.21163.52 47 PBT210.44129.57 62 NP142.0897.42 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU