Visco Trade Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 324.36% to Rs 6.62 croreNet profit of Visco Trade Associates reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 324.36% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.35% to Rs 10.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.621.56 324 10.1017.22 -41 OPM %4.683.85 --4.161.45 - PBDT0.250 0 -0.580.21 PL PBT0.250 0 -0.590.20 PL NP0.25-0.01 LP -0.590.14 PL
