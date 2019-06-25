Creative Peripherals & Distribution standalone net profit rises 157.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 44.12% to Rs 112.41 crore

Net profit of rose 157.78% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 112.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.96% to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.16% to Rs 367.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

