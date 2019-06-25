Creative Peripherals & Distribution standalone net profit rises 157.78% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Creative Peripherals & Distribution standalone net profit rises 71.08% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 44.12% to Rs 112.41 croreNet profit of Creative Peripherals & Distribution rose 157.78% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 112.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.96% to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.16% to Rs 367.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales112.4178.00 44 367.65249.83 47 OPM %3.612.85 -3.593.01 - PBDT2.781.40 99 8.614.49 92 PBT2.601.36 91 8.084.35 86 NP2.320.90 158 5.752.89 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU