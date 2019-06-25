Mideast Integrated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 182.89 croreNet Loss of Mideast Integrated Steels reported to Rs 42.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 75.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 182.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 180.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 23.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 738.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 581.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales182.89180.50 1 738.35581.26 27 OPM %12.787.84 -2.8726.63 - PBDT-28.69-54.04 47 57.7486.55 -33 PBT-42.70-68.91 38 1.3430.01 -96 NP-42.90-75.63 43 -3.8623.29 PL
