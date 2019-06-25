JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Premier reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Mideast Integrated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 182.89 crore

Net Loss of Mideast Integrated Steels reported to Rs 42.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 75.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 182.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 180.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 23.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 738.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 581.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales182.89180.50 1 738.35581.26 27 OPM %12.787.84 -2.8726.63 - PBDT-28.69-54.04 47 57.7486.55 -33 PBT-42.70-68.91 38 1.3430.01 -96 NP-42.90-75.63 43 -3.8623.29 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU