Tata Consumer Products appoints Gharry Eccles as the President of International biz.

Tata Consumer Products announced the appointment of Gharry Eccles as President of International Business effective from 17 January 2022.

Mr Gharry Eccles will be based in Greenford, London. Mr Adil Ahmad who currently holds the role, will be retiring from the company on 31 May 2022 after a tenure of 7 years. During his tenure, Mr Ahmad led several initiatives to strengthen the International Business and deliver strong performance across key markets.

Gharry Eccles was earlier with Cereal Partners Worldwide- a joint venture between Nestle and General Mills, where he served as a Vice President, with business responsibility for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand covering over 1000 employees, 3 factories and 2 R&D centres. He brings rich experience in consumer products from organizations such as PZ Cussons PLC, Muller Dairy, The Wrigley Company and Kimberly Clarke, Europe.

The scrip lost 0.46% to Rs 735.20 on BSE. Tata Consumer Products is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, and ready-to-cook offerings.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Consumer Products reported 4% increase in net profit to Rs 268 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 257 crore in Q2 FY21.

For the quarter ended Q2 FY22, revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,033 crore, rising 9% year on year on reported basis and growing 11% on a like to like basis mainly driven by growth of 14% in India Beverages and 23% growth in India Foods business. International business revenues growth, excluding exited businesses, was flat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)