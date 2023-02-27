Vishnu Chemicals board approves investment worth Rs 1,000 cr

The specialty chemical maker on Monday announced that its board has approved the investment of upto Rs 1,000 crore for development of green field project in the states of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

The board approved the investment proposal for setting up specialty chemicals integrated plant in a span of next five years.

Vishnu Chemicals is a pure play manufacturer of high performance niche specialty chemicals. Our products touch and enhance the lives of millions directly or indirectly through applications in pigments and dyes, plating, pharmaceuticals, construction, glass, wood preservatives, automobiles and more. The company derives core competence from its four world class manufacturing facilities.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 29% to Rs 31.74 crore on 9.2% increase in net sales to Rs 324.41 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Vishnu Chemicals shed 0.47% to Rs 277.45 on the BSE.

