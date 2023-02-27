Olectra Greentech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2023.

Olectra Greentech Ltd soared 9.83% to Rs 528.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56420 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd surged 5.66% to Rs 651.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34360 shares in the past one month.

Sanofi India Ltd spiked 4.97% to Rs 5835. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1664 shares in the past one month.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd exploded 4.90% to Rs 1008.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34558 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd spurt 4.20% to Rs 132.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

