Vivanta Inds spurts on bagging LoI for turnkey project in Uganda

Vivanta Industries hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 28.40 after the company said it received a letter of intent for execution of turnkey project in Uganda.Vivanta Industries has received a letter of intent from Vitaanova Healthcare Uganda for execution of a pharmaceutical project for manufacturing tablets, capsules and oral liquids on a turnkey basis including planning, designing, engineering, construction, supply, installation and commissioning of plant and machinery along with obtaining WHO approval.
The entire project with an aggregate value of $5.9 million (approximately Rs 44.60 crore) is to be completed within a period of 18 months from the date of signing the contract.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Vivanta Industries rose 86.67% to Rs 0.28 crore on 86.11% decline in net sales to Rs 0.05 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Vivanta Industries is engaged in the turnkey projects field. It cater its expertise in conceptualization, design, installation, commissioning for pharmaceutical manufacturing plant set-up, nutraceuticals & ayurvedic manufacturing plant set-up, medical device manufacturing plant set-up, research & development laboratory set-up, agro based fertilizer projects, surgical projects, prefabricated housing offices, school & primary healthcare, industrial park.
