Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 45.78 points or 1.31% at 3549.65 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (up 2.08%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.96%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.71%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.37%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.92%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.72%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.65%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.65%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.56%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.07%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 468.68 or 0.82% at 57399.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 142.5 points or 0.84% at 17097.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 300.51 points or 1.06% at 28632.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.28 points or 0.98% at 8658.14.

On BSE,2234 shares were trading in green, 570 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

