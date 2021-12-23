Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 68.48 points or 1.82% at 3826.67 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.19%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.98%),DLF Ltd (up 2.7%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.4%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.05%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.02%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.98%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.84%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.47%), turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 468.68 or 0.82% at 57399.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 142.5 points or 0.84% at 17097.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 300.51 points or 1.06% at 28632.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.28 points or 0.98% at 8658.14.

On BSE,2234 shares were trading in green, 570 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)