Vivimed Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.31 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.38% to Rs 55.74 croreNet Loss of Vivimed Labs reported to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 55.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.7456.52 -1 OPM %-9.20-12.90 -PBDT-14.30-19.23 26 PBT-18.31-23.68 23 NP-18.31-23.68 23
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
