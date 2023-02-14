Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 128.67 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 0.89% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 128.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.128.67121.956.476.509.669.229.399.036.786.72

