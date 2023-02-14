Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 0.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 4.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit rises 49.06% in the December 2022 quarter
India Motor acquires balance 10% stake in CAPL Motor Parts
TVS Motor arm acquires entire stake in German co
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 128.67 croreNet profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 0.89% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 128.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales128.67121.95 6 OPM %6.476.50 -PBDT9.669.22 5 PBT9.399.03 4 NP6.786.72 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU