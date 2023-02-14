JUST IN
Nagpur Power & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.72% to Rs 9.48 crore

Net loss of Nagpur Power & Industries reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.489.14 4 OPM %-3.802.30 -PBDT0.142.76 -95 PBT-0.622.06 PL NP-0.681.98 PL

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:43 IST

