NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.86% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of NDA Securities declined 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.86% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.492.36 -37 OPM %12.0811.02 -PBDT0.170.24 -29 PBT0.130.22 -41 NP0.100.20 -50
