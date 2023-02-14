NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.86% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of NDA Securities declined 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.86% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.492.3612.0811.020.170.240.130.220.100.20

