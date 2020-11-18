VIX tumbles 2% as Nifty crosses 12,900 mark

Bajaj Finance, RIL and SBI were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The Nifty November 2020 were at 12,963.30, a premium of 25.05 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 12,938.25.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 26.35 lakh crore compared with Rs 19.18 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 64.05 points, or 0.5% to 12,938.25, a record closing high.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.73% to 19.26.

The Nifty option chain for 26 November 2020 expiry showed maximum call OI of 19.80 lakh contracts at the 13,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 29.49 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price.

The November 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 26 November 2020.

