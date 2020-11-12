Nifty Nov futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty November 2020 were at 12,703.55, a premium of 12.75 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 12,690.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 55.31 lakh crore compared with Rs 36.38 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 58.35 points, or 0.46% to 12,690.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 6.41% to 20.62.

The Nifty option chain for 26 November 2020 expiry showed maximum call OI of 20.36 lakh contracts at the 13,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 34.66 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 26 November 2020.

