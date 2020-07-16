Vodafone Idea Ltd Slides 9.94%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 1.87%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has lost 20.18% over last one month compared to 1.41% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 7.37% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 9.94% today to trade at Rs 7.79. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 1.87% to quote at 1279.5. The index is up 1.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Communications Ltd decreased 5% and Tejas Networks Ltd lost 4.93% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 30.19 % over last one year compared to the 7.99% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has lost 20.18% over last one month compared to 1.41% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 7.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 153.88 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 965.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 12.62 on 08 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.61 on 15 Nov 2019.

