SBI gains on fund raising plan

State Bank of India (SBI) rose 0.73% at Rs 185.20 after the central board of the bank accorded approval for raising of capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in USD and/or INR during FY21.

SBI in a regulatory filing after market hours yesterday announced that the bank's board approved raising fresh additional Tier I (AT 1) capital up to an amount of Rs 4000 crore subject to GoI concurrence. Furthermore, the bank said it will raise fresh capital of upto Rs 10,000 crore through Tier 2 capital.

The bank's board also approved to redeem existing Tier II capital bonds of Rs 11,015 crore having call dates in FY21 and replacing the same by fresh Tier II capital bonds of the same amount.

On a standalone basis, SBI's net profit surged 327.1% to Rs 3,580.81 crore on a 4.1% rise in total income to Rs 78,758.85 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

SBI is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body. As of 31 March 2020, the Government of India held 57.03% stake in the bank.

