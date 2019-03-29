Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 9.87%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 1.33%

Idea Ltd has lost 34.75% over last one month compared to 4.69% gain in and 7.85% rise in the SENSEX

Idea Ltd rose 9.87% today to trade at Rs 19.25. The is up 1.33% to quote at 1037.2. The is up 4.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 7.27% and added 2.49% on the day. The index went down 21.54 % over last one year compared to the 17.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Idea Ltd has lost 34.75% over last one month compared to 4.69% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 7.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6.85 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 49.3 on 27 Mar 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 17.07 on 28 Mar 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)