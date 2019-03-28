JUST IN
Indices extend rally
Business Standard

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capital Market 

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Mohit Industries Ltd and GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 March 2019.

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd lost 9.54% to Rs 3.51 at 14:09 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7344 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd tumbled 9.09% to Rs 0.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd crashed 6.90% to Rs 96.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74388 shares in the past one month.

Mohit Industries Ltd corrected 6.32% to Rs 8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2718 shares in the past one month.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd shed 5.15% to Rs 7.74. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 28 2019. 14:45 IST

