Sensex, Nifty hover near flat line; breadth positive
Dhruv Consultancy Services to conduct board meeting

On 27 March 2019

Dhruv Consultancy Services will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 27 March 2019, to consider, approve the revised terms of reference(s), for its Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and stakeholders' relationship committee as per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

First Published: Tue, March 19 2019. 10:34 IST

