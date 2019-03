Dhruv Consultancy Services to conduct board meeting

On 27 March 2019

Dhruv Consultancy Services will hold a meeting of the of the Company on 27 March 2019, to consider, approve the revised terms of reference(s), for its Audit Committee, and stakeholders' relationship committee as per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

