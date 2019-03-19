Dhruv Consultancy Services to conduct board meeting

-
On 27 March 2019Dhruv Consultancy Services will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 27 March 2019, to consider, approve the revised terms of reference(s), for its Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and stakeholders' relationship committee as per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.
