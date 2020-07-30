JUST IN
Government Says It Is Firmly Behind Banking System
Volumes jump at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

Nilkamal Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 July 2020.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 69.54 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 96.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72035 shares. The stock dropped 2.25% to Rs.729.00. Volumes stood at 28215 shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd witnessed volume of 14225 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 14.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 974 shares. The stock increased 8.81% to Rs.1,295.15. Volumes stood at 266 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29311 shares. The stock lost 0.40% to Rs.74.50. Volumes stood at 61470 shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 54250 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8138 shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.210.95. Volumes stood at 1684 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 51172 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9687 shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.1,318.30. Volumes stood at 1058 shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 11:00 IST

