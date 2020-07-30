Volumes jump at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 69.54 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 96.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72035 shares

Nilkamal Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 July 2020.

Nilkamal Ltd witnessed volume of 14225 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 14.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 974 shares. The stock increased 8.81% to Rs.1,295.15. Volumes stood at 266 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29311 shares. The stock lost 0.40% to Rs.74.50. Volumes stood at 61470 shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 54250 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8138 shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.210.95. Volumes stood at 1684 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 51172 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9687 shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.1,318.30. Volumes stood at 1058 shares in the last session.

