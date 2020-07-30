Healthcare shares rise

JUST IN
Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 227.31 points or 1.31% at 17554.92 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 4.99%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 4.58%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 4.21%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 4.04%),Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 3.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Syngene International Ltd (up 3.22%), Hikal Ltd (up 3.09%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 3.07%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 2.65%), and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.61%).

On the other hand, Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 5.8%), Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.88%), and Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.03%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 233.54 or 0.61% at 38304.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.25 points or 0.61% at 11271.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.91 points or 0.59% at 13048.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.17 points or 0.38% at 4523.69.

On BSE,1084 shares were trading in green, 611 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 10:00 IST

