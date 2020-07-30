Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 14.53 points or 1.12% at 1312.38 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 3.37%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.16%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.67%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.45%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 1.26%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.26%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.25%), and Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 0.84%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.83%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.9%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.85%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 233.54 or 0.61% at 38304.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.25 points or 0.61% at 11271.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.91 points or 0.59% at 13048.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.17 points or 0.38% at 4523.69.

On BSE,1084 shares were trading in green, 611 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

