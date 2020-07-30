Information Technology stocks spurt

JUST IN
Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 316.59 points or 1.75% at 18378.25 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mastek Ltd (up 5.33%), Majesco Ltd (up 5%),Subex Ltd (up 4.33%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 3.8%),Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 3.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.59%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 3.2%), AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 2.95%), Wipro Ltd (up 2.73%), and Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 2.61%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 3.22%), Tanla Solutions Ltd (down 3.17%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (down 2.21%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 233.54 or 0.61% at 38304.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.25 points or 0.61% at 11271.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 75.91 points or 0.59% at 13048.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.17 points or 0.38% at 4523.69.

On BSE,1084 shares were trading in green, 611 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 10:00 IST

