Volumes jump at GAIL (India) Ltd counter

GAIL (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 13.73 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, ITD Cementation India Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 July 2019.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 36977 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5587 shares. The stock slipped 8.13% to Rs.189.75. Volumes stood at 20320 shares in the last session.

ITD Cementation India Ltd recorded volume of 18840 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5435 shares. The stock gained 1.63% to Rs.90.20. Volumes stood at 6584 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 525 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 193 shares. The stock dropped 5.20% to Rs.915.45. Volumes stood at 221 shares in the last session.

Inox Wind Ltd registered volume of 10448 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3874 shares. The stock slipped 2.41% to Rs.60.75. Volumes stood at 9508 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 11:00 IST

