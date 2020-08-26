Volumes jump at Indostar Capital Finance Ltd counter

-
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd saw volume of 6.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 34.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19948 shares
SKF India Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 August 2020.
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd saw volume of 6.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 34.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19948 shares. The stock increased 18.17% to Rs.326.15. Volumes stood at 68204 shares in the last session.
SKF India Ltd saw volume of 2.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26604 shares. The stock increased 2.07% to Rs.1,655.00. Volumes stood at 82629 shares in the last session.
Endurance Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 6.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84501 shares. The stock gained 7.13% to Rs.1,144.05. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd clocked volume of 1.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28169 shares. The stock gained 4.00% to Rs.3,524.55. Volumes stood at 53021 shares in the last session.
Can Fin Homes Ltd saw volume of 32.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.23% to Rs.394.80. Volumes stood at 14.96 lakh shares in the last session.
