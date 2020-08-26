Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 38.86 points or 0.27% at 14202.43 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.85%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.64%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.19%),Havells India Ltd (down 1.02%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.16%), Graphite India Ltd (down 0.07%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.62%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 4.17%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 4.01%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 40.28 or 0.1% at 38884.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.15 points or 0.19% at 11494.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.27 points or 0.77% at 14985.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.95 points or 0.46% at 5021.92.

On BSE,1559 shares were trading in green, 1126 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)