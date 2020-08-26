Basic materials stocks edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 8.95 points or 0.31% at 2846.56 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Ballarpur Industries Ltd (down 4.6%), DCW Ltd (down 4.42%),Polyplex Corporation Ltd (down 3.42%),Kamdhenu Ltd (down 3.16%),Vinati Organics Ltd (down 2.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.26%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (down 2.13%), Rain Industries Ltd (down 2.08%), Aarti Industries Ltd (down 2.07%), and Dalmia Bharat Ltd (down 2.01%).

On the other hand, TGV Sraac Ltd (up 17.64%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 12.02%), and Balaji Amines Ltd (up 6.96%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 40.28 or 0.1% at 38884.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.15 points or 0.19% at 11494.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.27 points or 0.77% at 14985.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.95 points or 0.46% at 5021.92.

On BSE,1559 shares were trading in green, 1126 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

