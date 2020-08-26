JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Reliance Chemotex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Basic materials stocks edge lower

Capital Market 

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 8.95 points or 0.31% at 2846.56 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Ballarpur Industries Ltd (down 4.6%), DCW Ltd (down 4.42%),Polyplex Corporation Ltd (down 3.42%),Kamdhenu Ltd (down 3.16%),Vinati Organics Ltd (down 2.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.26%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (down 2.13%), Rain Industries Ltd (down 2.08%), Aarti Industries Ltd (down 2.07%), and Dalmia Bharat Ltd (down 2.01%).

On the other hand, TGV Sraac Ltd (up 17.64%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 12.02%), and Balaji Amines Ltd (up 6.96%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 40.28 or 0.1% at 38884.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.15 points or 0.19% at 11494.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.27 points or 0.77% at 14985.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.95 points or 0.46% at 5021.92.

On BSE,1559 shares were trading in green, 1126 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU